Car crashes into City G.E.A.R. building Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – A car hit the side of a City G.E.A.R. store located at North Grand Boulevard and Page Boulevard.
The crash happened Thursday at about 7:00 a.m.
Authorities are on the scene. FOX 2 is working to find out what caused the crash. Continue to check this story for updates.
