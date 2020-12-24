Car crashes into City G.E.A.R. building Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – A car hit the side of a City G.E.A.R. store located at North Grand Boulevard and Page Boulevard.

The crash happened Thursday at about 7:00 a.m.

Authorities are on the scene. FOX 2 is working to find out what caused the crash. Continue to check this story for updates.

