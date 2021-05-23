Car crashes through roof, missing homeowner’s bed by mere feet

EUREKA, Mo. – A shocking wake-up call for a Eureka homeowner as a car crashed through the roof of their home overnight and landed just feet from their bed.

Amazingly, no one inside the car or the home was injured.

Deputy Chief William Stamberger, Eureka Fire Department, said two teenagers were leaving a graduation party on Thorntree Lane around 1:30 a.m.

Their car ramped off of the roadway, landed at the bottom of a hill, and then catapulted up into the roof of a nearby home.

Stamberger said it’s a miracle no lives were lost.

Both the homeowners and occupants of the car will deal with their respective insurance companies to see how to deal with the damage. The homeowners said they’re thankful their family and the two boys are safe.