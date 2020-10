ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating an accident involving a Metro bus and car in north city.

The accident happened around midnight on Lee near Harris Avenue. Police say a vehicle hit the side of the metro bus about a hundred yards from a stop sign.

One passenger on the bus was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on their condition or what caused the accident.

