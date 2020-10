ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A car lost control and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk and then crashed into a Total Access Urgent Care on Clarkson Road Sunday at 9:20 p.m.

Ballwin Police Officers said one person was taken to the hospital and the male driver stayed at the scene and was arrested.

The Urgent Care is located at 2501 Clarkson Road and police ask for people to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.