ST. LOUIS – A car crashed into a building in South City on Friday morning, severing a gas main.

The accident took place in the area Gravois Avenue near California Avenue just before 5:00 a.m.

Spire crews were on the scene shortly after the accident was reported to shut off the gas. No one was reported to be in the building, however, police say there were injuries.

One resident told police he heard cars racing down Gravois shortly before the crash.

