Car on fire on 64 eastbound in Lake Saint Louis Thursday morning

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. – A serious accident occurred Thursday morning at about 8:20 a.m. causing a car to catch on fire on 64 eastbound in Lake St. Louis east of Prospect.

The accident is impacting the outer road and has caused one lane of eastbound 64/40 traffic to close.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

