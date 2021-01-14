Car on fire on 64 eastbound in Lake Saint Louis Thursday morning

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. – A serious accident occurred Thursday morning at about 8:20 a.m. causing a car to catch on fire on 64 eastbound in Lake St. Louis east of Prospect.

The accident is impacting the outer road and has caused one lane of eastbound 64/40 traffic to close.

Awful scene of an accident/car fire on 64/40 EB in Lake St. Louis, @SkyFOXSTL headed to the scene @FOX2now #Breaking pic.twitter.com/mSB9CR0LKo — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) January 14, 2021