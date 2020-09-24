Car rolls over near Blanchette Bridge

ST. LOUIS – Shortly after 1:00 a.m. Thursday a car rolled over along eastbound I-70 approaching the Blanchette Bridge.

The cause of the wreck is not known, or if anyone was injured. 

