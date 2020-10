FENTON, Mo. – A driver was uninjured after losing control and crashing into the garage of a home in Fenton overnight.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Feliz Lane near Pequeno Lane. Authorities say, after striking the garage the car ended up in the back yard of a neighboring home.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the home at the time of the crash.

Car crashes into house in Fenton. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/sRp1cN3IjE — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 5, 2020