ST. LOUIS – The residents of a Maryland Heights home had a rude awakening early Thursday.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. a driver had some sort of medical issue and lost control of their car causing it to slam into the attached garage of a home on Millwell Drive.

No one was injured.

