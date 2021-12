TROY, Ill. – A car has crashed into Casey’s General Store in Troy, Ill. this morning. There are no reports of injuries.

It happened at the store on 440 Edwardsville Road around 9 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox was over the scene and found damaged bricks to the front window of the building. The car has been removed.

No word on the condition of the driver.