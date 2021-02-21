Car washes are busy as warmer temperatures get people outside

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Better weather is on the way which we were able to catch a glimpse of Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s. Folks are excited about the change in weather meaning car wash lines will be longer.

Cars have been coated with snow, ice, dirt, and salt from the roads for days because of winter storms. The sun was out and it was just warm enough to get people out to the car wash for a touch up.

Waterway is one popular car wash in the area that has seen an influx in business now that warmer weather is on the forecast.

Saturday was one of the first days in a week that water would not freeze on your car after a wash. With temperatures previously in the single digits and teens, even a high 30 degree feels warm enough to get out and enjoy the day.

Customers at Waterway say they are ready to put this cold spurt behind them.

“I had to deal with frozen pipes the last couple of days so im glad the weather is warming up so I don’t have to leave that treatment on my kitchen sink,” customer Stan Luong said.

Waterway customer Mike Little said, “When it gets to be 35 or 40 degrees out it almost feels warm. It almost makes you feel like you want to get out and about. I think that’s probably what’s got a lot of people out here – feeling like they can leave the house and not freeze.”