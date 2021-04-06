Cardinal 2021 Opening Day Schedule

ST. LOUIS– The Cardinals have released the schedule of opening day event for the first home game this Thursday. The Cardinals kick off the home season at Busch Stadium at 3:15 PM as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pregame Schedule

12:00 – 12:50 PM             Cardinals batting practice (subject to change)

12:55 – 1:50 PM               Brewers batting practice (subject to change)

1:00 PM                             Gates Open

2:30 PM                               Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the famous Budweiser
Clydesdales.

2:33 PM                               Lou Brock & Bob Gibson tribute.

2:35 PM                               Introduction of Cardinals Hall of Famers to centerfield batter’s eye.

2:38 PM                               Salute to Mike Shannon from KMOX radio booth.

2:40 PM                               Introduction of Cardinals Chairman and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr. at home plate.

2:41 PM                               Introduction of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals via Ford motorcade.

2:53 PM                               Introduction of the Milwaukee Brewers.

2:57 PM                               Moment of silence

2:58 PM                               National Anthem performed by Dr. Shephali Wulff, an infectious disease
specialist with SSM Health in St. Louis.

3:00 PM                               Cardinals Opening Day video

3:02 PM                               Ceremonial First Pitch by Cardinals Hall of Fame 3B Scott Rolen to current
Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado

3:15 PM                               First Pitch

