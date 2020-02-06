Cardinals 2020 Hall of Fame nominees revealed

ST LOUIS, MO – MAY 26: An general view of Busch Stadium during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves on May 26, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO- A pair of Baseball Hall of Famers headline the list of candidates for fans to consider for the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Wednesday night the club announced seven nominees eligible for fan voting which will start March 1 and end April 17.

(SP) Steve Carlton

(RP) Lee Smith

(1B) Keith Hernandez

(2B) Tom Herr

(SP) Matt Morris

(SS) Edgar Renteria

(SP) John Tudor

The top two finishers in fan balloting will be enshrined. The Hall of Fame selection committee, which includes FOX2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, also elected a yet-to-be-revealed veteran player who retired at least forty years ago. The team may also induct an important figure in Cardinals history.

The inductees will all be revealed May 8, with formal enshrinement scheduled for August 29.