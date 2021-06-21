Cardinals and American Red Cross team up for 18th annual blood drive

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are doing their part as the St. Louis area sees a severe blood shortage.

The American Red Cross and the St. Louis Cardinals have teamed up for the 18th annual blood drive.

Everyone who shows up to donate will receive a limited-edition Cardinals t-shirt and either a Fredbird stress ball or a Yadier Molina emoji pillow.

Today’s location is at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Town and Country.

2021 St. Louis Cardinals Satellite Blood Drive Dates and Locations:

June 21 – Covenant Presbyterian Church – Town and Country, Mo.

June 24 – First Baptist Church – Steelville, Mo.

June 29 – B97.9 FM Blood Drive – Two locations Sikeston and Dexter Elks Lodges – Sikeston and Dexter, Mo. (sponsor code: B979)

June 30 – Withers Radio In Honor of Wyatt Hill Blood Drive – Jackson Civic Center – Jackson, Mo. (sponsor code: (WyattHill)

July 1 – First Baptist Church – Paris, Mo.

July 5 – First Christian Church – Macon, Mo.

July 6 – VFW Post 7147 – Cuba, Mo.

July 6 – United Methodist Presbyterian Church – Montgomery City, Mo.

July 7 – Alton Woodriver Sportsmen’s Club – Alton, Ill.

July 8 – Immaculate Conception Church – Owensville, Mo.

July 12 – Fellowship Baptist Church – High Ridge, Mo.

July 12 – St. John United Church of Christ – St. Charles, Mo.

July 20 – Jefferson City Media Blood Drive – Firley YMCA – Jefferson City, Mo.

July 22 – Mascoutah Community Blood Drive – Mascoutah, Ill.

July 29 – 30th annual Kirksville Media Drive – The Crossing – Kirksville, Mo.

July 29-30 – Northeast Arkansas Broadcasters Blood Drive – Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce – Jonesboro, Ark.

Aug. 3 – United Hebrew Congregation – Creve Coeur, Mo.

Aug. 3 – First Baptist Church – Memphis, Mo.

Aug. 4 – St. George School – Hermann, Mo.

Aug. 9 – Mexico Elks Lodge – Mexico, Mo.

Aug. 13 – Missouri Secretary of State – Jefferson City, Mo.

Aug. 16 – Eldon Community Center – Eldon, Mo.

Aug. 20 – Truman Building – Jefferson City, Mo.