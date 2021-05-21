Cardinals and Blues fans prepare for big sports weekend; 40,000 fans expected to flock downtown

ST. LOUIS – The sports world is slowly returning to normal and the weather is finally looking great for the big sports weekend in St. Louis.

Both of our teams have big games this weekend. The Cardinals are taking on the Chicago Cubs and the Blues have their third game against the Colorado Avalanche.

A few hours before both first pitch and puck drop, there was already excitement downtown. With 40,000 people expected to flock in the city, this will be the biggest crowd in over a year.

The past few weekends we have had to deal with rain chances and cooler temperatures, so the warmer weather expected this weekend is great timing. Plus, we should finally get through an entire weekend rain-free.

However, no matter the weather, one could definitely tell there is a buzz downtown.

“The vibe at Busch Stadium is incredible. It’s a baseball town in my opinion. Baseball is huge here and I think the Cardinals are on the come-up,” Nicholas Salas, visiting St. Louis from Texas, said.

“It will be nice to have everybody back again and the atmosphere. There have been perks to not having people there. You don’t have to look around people or anything. But it will be nice having the atmosphere back again,” Saundy Joos, a Cardinals weekend season ticket holder, said.

“It was Cubs, Cardinals I guess. They bumped up the attendance to 28,000 and I was like, ‘Hey, let’s go’. I figured it’s a little cheaper than playoff tickets,” Bryan Meyer, a fan who chose to go to the Cards game over the Blues, said.