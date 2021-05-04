Cardinals plan to meet with city leaders to increase fan capacity

ST. LOUIS – With COVID-19 capacity restrictions now lifted for St. Louis area businesses, sports fans are wondering what this means for stadium capacity. In a way, Busch Stadium is really the largest bar and restaurant in the St. Louis area. It’s a place where thousands come together to eat, drink and of course watch baseball.

Both the Cardinals and the Blues are certainly interested in having more fans in the seats, but at this point, no changes have been made. Currently, the redbirds have been operating at roughly 33 percent of their total capacity. That means about 14,000 to 15,000 fans have been attending home games. Special pod seating at Busch Stadium has been done by roping off certain rows and seats.

The team president Bill DeWitt III has said all along that attendance will either be 33 percent or 100 percent. He said as long as the six feet social distancing guidelines are still in place there is really no middle ground.

But with the relaxing of COVID restrictions and vaccinations going up, DeWitt hopes to meet with city leaders this week to come up with some possible scenarios where the cardinals can start to increase attendance.

“I think what we’re trying to do is plan for some additional capacity later in May, early June type of time frame, and see if we can’t find some formula or combination of seating approaches that the city would agree to,” DeWitt said.

The Blues have been stuck at 4,100 fans for home games at the Enterprise Center for some time now. That’s about 23 percent of their total capacity. But they are hopeful that capacity will increase before potential playoff games.