ST. LOUIS – Baseball will be back in St. Louis Wednesday, July 1 when players report to Busch Stadium Summer Camp.

The Cardinals tweeted out a list of the 44 players who have been invited so far. They will announce the final 16 at a later date.

The following 44 players have been invited to participate in the Busch Stadium Summer Camp.



We will make a future announcement regarding additional players in our 60-player pool. pic.twitter.com/mSqbhxyHxi — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 28, 2020

The shortened 60-game season begins on July 23 or July 24.

