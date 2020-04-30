Cardinals announce ticket refunds for April, May games

ST. LOUIS – The games the Cardinals are refunding are all 13 games scheduled for April which would have been the first two homestands of the 2020 season. The team is also refunding tickets for the five home series scheduled for May.

According to a press release, refunds are different depending on how you purchased the ticket. For season ticket holders you can get a refund or a credit to your account for future games

Single and themed tickets will get a full refund including all fees.

Ticket pack buyers will get a pro-rated refund based on the number of impacted games within the pack. Small group tickets will get a full refund unclduing all fees

Cash tickets purchased at the box office at Busch Stadium need to be returned in order to get a refund and for any tickets purchased on the secondary market contact provider.