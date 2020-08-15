Cardinals are back in action, but fans remain sparse in St. Louis bars

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals took to the mound Saturday for the first time in 17 days, but the bars were not filled to the brim with fans.

Most bars on Main Street St. Charles have the game playing while few customers are inside watching. Many bars told FOX 2/KPLR 11 that it was not very busy, despite the Cardinals being back in action.

Meanwhile, one St. Louis Cardinals fan was excited to have her team back on the diamond and back on tv.

“It’s nice to look forward to something now, like even if we lose, its just, Cardinals are the spirit, they just bring so much joy to the summertime,” Rachel Stanfield said. “It’s just hopeful and nice to look forward to them, I don’t know, I’m happy.”

The Cardinals won the first of two games set for Saturday, 5 to 1 in Chicago against the White Sox.