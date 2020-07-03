Cardinals begin full-squad workouts Friday at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals begin their first full-squad workouts Friday at Busch Stadium.

It’s the first day of a three-week summer camp at Busch Stadium to get the players ready for their 60-game season. Manager Mike Shildt is set to give a pep talk before the workouts begin. Shildt told FOX 2 he has a plan.

“We’re going to look to be better every day than we were the previous day. We’re going to grow from the previous day and we’re going to be prepared,” Shildt said. “We’re going to be the best at getting better every day, every series over the course of the season.

The MLB is expected to release the schedule early next week.