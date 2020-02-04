Cardinals equipment truck heads to Florida, marking the unofficial start of spring training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Pitchers and catchers officially report to the St. Louis Cardinals' training camp in Jupiter, Florida a week from Tuesday. But the unofficial start of spring training came today at Busch Stadium.

The team’s equipment manager and staff got things rolling in a big way, loading two large tractor-trailer trucks with 80,000 pounds of equipment for the trip to Florida.

For 34 years, the team trucks have been loaded with bats, balls, jerseys, gloves, bikes, baby strollers, golf clubs, and anything else the Cardinals players, coaches, staff, and front office needs.

Position players will report February 16 and the first full-squad workout is on February 17.

The Cardinals will play their first spring game against the Mets February 22, while Opening Day is March 26 in Cincinnati.

The Home Opener is scheduled for April 2 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Single game tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

#STLCards Baseball is back on TV in less than three weeks. Here's the 2020 @Cardinals spring training broadcast schedule: https://t.co/zB10TINcgo. We'll have 15 games on FOX Sports Midwest. pic.twitter.com/CvfY8cjuOi — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) February 3, 2020