Cardinals fans celebrate Stan the Man’s 100th birthday

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals fans gathered downtown to celebrate what would have been Stan Musial’s 100th birthday.

The Musial Awards has taken place every year since 2005 at the Stifel Theatre for Musial’s birthday.

Due to COVID, The Musial Awards has teamed up with the St. Louis Sports Commission to organize an event where fans can come to the ballpark to remember the history and accomplishments of “Stan the Man.”

There was also a drive-by brithday party to mark the occasion at the stan statue outside busch stadium.

It included Stan’s family, children, grandchildren who live in St. Louis, and fans from all over the region.