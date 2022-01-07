Cardinals hiring for 2022 season

The St. Louis Cardinals are accepting applications for usher and event attendant positions for the 2022 season
Ushers are responsible for greeting guests, screening them as they enter the ballpark, and assisting fans throughout the game, among other duties.
Event attendants are responsible for ensuring a clean atmosphere throughout Busch stadium. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age or older.
Game-day staff enjoy benefits such as complimentary tickets, a reward and recognition program, select promotional items, and discounted parking.
You can learn more at cardinals.com/workatbusch.