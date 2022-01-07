Cardinals hiring for 2022 season

A general view of Busch Stadium as fans watch during the third inning of the Cardinals home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 8, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals are accepting applications for usher and event attendant positions for the 2022 season

Ushers are responsible for greeting guests, screening them as they enter the ballpark, and assisting fans throughout the game, among other duties.

Event attendants are responsible for ensuring a clean atmosphere throughout Busch stadium. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age or older.

Game-day staff enjoy benefits such as complimentary tickets, a reward and recognition program, select promotional items, and discounted parking.

You can learn more at cardinals.com/workatbusch.