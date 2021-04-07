Cardinals Home Opener 2021: hundreds of stadium staff, team employees vaccinated

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS–There’s been quite an effort to get Cardinals and Busch Stadium staff vaccinated against COVID-19 in time for Thursday’s home opener.

“I would feel comfortable being inside of a stadium and enjoying a ballgame,” said Alvin Vesey after coming out of the Cardinals Team Store at Busch Stadium, Wednesday.

His family is visiting St. Louis from Davenport, Iowa.

Still, fans have concerns now they did not have the last time they were allowed in Busch Stadium for Cardinals baseball, which was during the 2019 playoffs.

Opening Day 2021 comes with concerns about COVID-19 and who’s been vaccinated.

Though you may not know whether any other fans have gotten their shots, stadium workers, from those who scan your tickets at the gate, to those who show you to your seat and serve you hot dogs, have likely been vaccinated against the virus.

“All of the stadium employees, at least the vast majority, have been vaccinated by now,” said Gregory Brentano, Chief Executive Officer of South City Hospital in South St. Louis.

More than 300 Cardinals and stadium workers had gotten their shots at the hospital, he said.

He offered to help the team in January but the Cardinals were adamant that first responders and front-line workers go first, which they did.

Now, with Opening Day upon us and the city health department allowing fans at Busch Stadium up to 32% of capacity (more than 14,000 fans), the ballpark has become part of the COVID-19 “front line” in St. Louis.

“We felt it was quite important to get the baseball team and the people who for the baseball team, the cardinals, vaccinated quickly before Opening Day to make sure the people who got to the games, the fans, have an enjoyable experience but also know they’re safe; that the people who are giving them the tickets, selling them the hot dogs and sodas, have been fully vaccinated and are safe,” Brentano said.

“That would add to the comfort level,” Vesey said.

“Everybody’s going to have to wear a mask,” said stadium worker Darrell Holsapple, who was actually vaccinated in Florida before returning to St. Louis for Cardinals baseball. “We will, too. Even though we’ve been vaccinated, we’ll wear a mask.”

“It’s baseball. It’s baseball and it’s back,” said stadium worker, Joyce Bradford, who like Holsapple was vaccinated in Florida. “We’re ready. That’s all I can say is we’re ready to go… shots and all.”

The hospital began by offering shots to workers 65 and older before expanding as vaccine supplies grew.

It has also provided vaccinations for adults with Down Syndrome and their caregivers, through the Albert Pujols Foundation.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News