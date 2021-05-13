Cardinals join those seeking more workers as fans return to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, MO –The St. Louis Cardinals have received approval from the City of St. Louis and the Health Department to increase capacity at Busch Stadium beginning May 21. Doubling the capacity in the ballpark means the team needs more people to host and feed those fans.
Delaware North Sportservice, the club’s concessionaire for more than 50 years, hosted a hiring event at Busch Stadium on Thursday. Available positions included concession stand and party suite attendants, cooks, retail associates, and cleaning crew.
Interested workers were greeted with free ballpark food, door prizes, and giveaways.
“We’re having a good time. We’re just trying to get as many people hired as we can. Walk in, fill out an application, leave with a job,” Shawn Baker, an Assistant General Manager with Delaware North Sportservice said. “It’s a lot of returning to normal and it’s getting back to what we do. Which is serving a packed house most nights. We’re excited to do that again.”
Did you miss the job fair? You can find about job openings online at cardinals.com.
Additional tickets to next weekend’s games against the Chicago Cubs have gone on sale on the Cardinals website.
Tickets for June games against the Cincinnati Reds June 3-6 and the two-game interleague series against Cleveland June 8-9 go on sale Friday at Noon.