Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith partners with St. Jude for inaugural gala at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced their inaugural “Saints Gala” will be hosted at Busch Stadium in August.

Headlining the city’s first St. Jude gala is MLB legend and Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith alongside his fiancée Yolanda Lankford. They are looking forward to helping St. Jude continue to find cures and save the lives of children.

“As far as giving back, I don’t know if there’s any organization that gives back as much as St. Jude because St. Jude is truly one of those people [organizations] who give people their lives back,” Smith said.

Tickets are on sale now for the gala, kicking off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

The gala is taking place just days before the start of September which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Centene Charitable Foundation is the official presenting sponsor for the campaign that will run through 2023.

The St. Jude Walk/Run will follow the gala on Saturday, September 25 at Ballpark Village.