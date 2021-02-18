Cardinals open Spring Training Camp 2021

Spring Training 2021 got underway for the Cardinals on Wednesday with pitchers and catchers reporting. This year’s camp is much different from the pre Covid camp on 2020. Several tents can be seen around the Cardinals spring complex in Jupiter, Florida. They are used for eating, weight training and Covid testing among many things. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt talks about the different look at 2021 Cardinals camp.
Wednesday marked report day for Cardinals pitchers and catchers as Spring Training 2021 got underway in Jupiter, Florida. Among the position players already in camp is the newest Cardinal, Nolan Arenado. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was asked about having Arenado in his lineup this season.