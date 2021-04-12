Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty donates thousands of books to Boys & Girls Club

ST. LOUIS– The Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis received a surprise delivery courtesy of St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty.
He sent thousands of books to the children to encourage them to continue reading. The books came from an African American owned local bookstore EyeSeeMe.
Flaherty was an avid reader growing up and chose books that were some of his personal favorites such as the “Magic Tree House” series and Mike Lupica sports stories.
“I hope these stories and adventures will inspire the next generation as reading held such an important part of my development. I am excited to work with both organizations in the future,” Jack Flaherty said of the partnership.
The Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis has been Flaherty’s charity of choice for a few years. He has donated masks to keep kids and staff safe during the pandemic. He also recently donated $5,000 through his partnership with BodyArmor to support health and fitness programs at the clubs.