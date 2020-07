ST. LOUIS, MO – JULY 3: Jack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in a live batting practice the first day of summer workouts at Busch Stadium on July 3, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Kansas City Royals for an exhibition game at Busch Stadium this afternoon.

The Cardinals-Royals game is Wednesday, July 22. The first pitch is at 3:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Midwest and KMOX 1120 AM.

The LOOOONG wait is just about over! #STLCards baseball is back on KMOX at 3pm today and the voice of the @Cardinals Mike Shannon was with our @charliekmox & @AmyMarxkors to finally talk some baseball again.



Listen to this #KMOXRewind: https://t.co/Ot05NAAcMZ pic.twitter.com/xUzw3zyMmu — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) July 22, 2020