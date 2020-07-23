Cardinals release opening day roster

ST. LOUIS – The roster for the Cardinals home-opener has been released.
The roster includes three newcomers to the team, Austin Dean, Kwang Hyun Kim and
Kodi Whitley. The other 17 players came up through the Cardinals organization.
The 60-game season begins Friday at 7:15 when the Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pitchers
- Junior Fernandez-RHP
- Jack Flaherty-RHP
- John Gant-RHP
- Austin Gomber-LHP
- Ryan Helsley-RHP
- Dakota Hudson-RHP
- Kwang Hyun Kim-LHP
- Carlos Martínez-RHP
- Miles Mikolas-RHP
- Andrew Miller-LHP
- Daniel Ponce de Leon-RHP
- Adam Wainwright-RHP
- Tyler Webb-LHP
- Kodi Whitley-RHP
Catchers
- Andrew Knizner
- Yadier Molina
- Matt Wieters
Infielders
- Matt Carpenter
- Paul DeJong
- Tommy Edman
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Rangel Ravelo
- Edmundo Sosa
- Kolten Wong
Outfielders
- Harrison Bader
- Austin Dean
- Dexter Fowler
- Tyler O’Neill
- Lane Thomas
Injured
- John Brebbia-RHP (45-day, right elbow)
- Giovanny Gallegos-RHP
- Jordan Hicks-RHP (45-day, right elbow)
- Brad Miller-INF (10-day, right ankle – bursitis)