Cardinals release opening day roster

ST. LOUIS, MO – JULY 3: Jack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in a live batting practice the first day of summer workouts at Busch Stadium on July 3, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The roster for the Cardinals home-opener has been released.

The roster includes three newcomers to the team, Austin Dean, Kwang Hyun Kim and

Kodi Whitley. The other 17 players came up through the Cardinals organization.

The 60-game season begins Friday at 7:15 when the Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pitchers

Junior Fernandez-RHP

Jack Flaherty-RHP

John Gant-RHP

Austin Gomber-LHP

Ryan Helsley-RHP

Dakota Hudson-RHP

Kwang Hyun Kim-LHP

Carlos Martínez-RHP

Miles Mikolas-RHP

Andrew Miller-LHP

Daniel Ponce de Leon-RHP

Adam Wainwright-RHP

Tyler Webb-LHP

Kodi Whitley-RHP

Catchers

Andrew Knizner

Yadier Molina

Matt Wieters

Infielders

Matt Carpenter

Paul DeJong

Tommy Edman

Paul Goldschmidt

Rangel Ravelo

Edmundo Sosa

Kolten Wong

Outfielders

Harrison Bader

Austin Dean

Dexter Fowler

Tyler O’Neill

Lane Thomas

Injured

John Brebbia-RHP (45-day, right elbow)

Giovanny Gallegos-RHP

Jordan Hicks-RHP (45-day, right elbow)

Brad Miller-INF (10-day, right ankle – bursitis)