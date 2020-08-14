Cardinals return to gameplay Saturday in Chicago against White Sox

FILE – In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, celebrates a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in St. Louis. Molina says he’s one of the players on his team who has tested positive for the coronavirus. The nine-time All-Star revealed his diagnosis Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in a Spanish-language Instagram post. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals will return to the field Saturday in Chicago against the White Sox in a doubleheader.

Originally the Cardinals were supposed to play the White Sox Friday, August 14, but that game is now a part of Friday’s doubleheader. The game begins at 12:10 p.m.

This will be the first game the Cardinals have played since they lost to the Twins 3-0 in Minneapolis on Wednesday, July 29.

The Cardinals game on Sunday against the White Sox will continue as scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

The MLB has also rescheduled some of the 18 games the Cardinals had to postpone due to the outbreak of COVID-19 among the players and staff.

The Cardinals are scheduled to play three doubleheaders against the Cubs at Wrigley field. The Cubs will be the home team for game one of each doubleheader. Then the Cardinals will be the home team for game two of each doubleheader.

Cardinals vs. Cubs

Monday, August 17 doubleheader begins at 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19 doubleheader begins at 1:20 p.m.

Saturday, September 5 doubleheader begins at 4:15 p.m.

The Cardinals-Pirates games have been rescheduled as two doubleheaders. The first doubleheader will be played at Busch Stadium and the second will be played at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park where the Pirates will be the home team for game one and the Cardinals will be the home team for game two.

Cardinals vs. Pirates

Thursday, August 27 doubleheader begins at 2:15 p.m.

Friday September 18 doubleheader begins at 3:05 p.m.

The MLB worked to give the Cardinals an additional off-day in September so their two-game series against the Twins has been rescheduled as a doubleheader at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, September 8 beginning at 2:15 p.m.

The Commissioner’s Office said they are still working to reschedule the postponed doubleheader between the Cardinals and the Tigers.