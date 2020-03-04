Cardinals showoff perks of “One Cardinal Way” at Ballpark Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - In just a few months, about 600 Cardinals fans will be able to watch every game at Busch Stadium and they won't need tickets.

You don’t need them when you live right across the street. FOX 2/NEWS 11 got the first inside views from the new “One Cardinal Way” at Ballpark Village, Tuesday.

“Ballpark Village phase two kind of puts that cherry on top of our planning,” said Bill DeWitt III, Cardinals Team President.

He took us for a tour, hard hats required.

It is still a construction zone inside the 300-unit apartment tower: the crown jewel of Ballpark Village.

An 8th floor deck with an infinity pool, green space, patios, even ballpark style seating will be open to all residents. The space has views into Busch Stadium; the more than 20-year vision is taking shape.

“That’s going to be a space that truly is unique in St. Louis and to have the view of the game off that deck as part of what everybody gets as a resident here I think is going to make this sort of the ‘talk of baseball’ for a period of time,” said DeWitt III.

About three months of work remain on the $120 million building, but the windows are in and views are waiting. You can have a view of the games while lying in bed on the 10th floor.

Another unit on the 8th floor is close to finished: a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, rents for about $2,800 a month. Rents range from $1,300 to $7,900. All major appliances are furnished but the views are the top amenities with walk-out balconies staring at the Arch and pillow-top looks of the Old Courthouse.

“When you think of St. Louis, you think of the Cardinals, you think of the Arch, all of those things. You get that all right here from your view in your living room. You can’t help but walk toward the windows every time you’re in an apartment,” said Marnie Sauls, Executive Director of Residential Management.

Move in day is June 23rd with the building already 55-percent leased.