ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and McDonald’s are bringing back Ticketfest. They are offering discounted tickets for over 20 games held at Busch Stadium.

During this event, fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at low prices, starting from as little as $6 for select games. Among the noteworthy matchups are encounters with formidable teams such as:

Kansas City Royals (May 29-30),

San Francisco Giants (June 12-14),

Houston Astros (June 27-28),

Chicago Cubs (July 27),

Minnesota Twins (August 1-3),

New York Mets (August 17-18),

San Diego Padres (August 28-30), and more.

All-Inclusive tickets will also be available, starting from just $60.

Tickets are limited to a maximum of eight tickets per customer. They are on sale while supplies last. To make your purchase, simply visit cardinals.com/mcdonalds.