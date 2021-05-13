Cardinals tickets still available for those that receive COVID vaccination at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Department of Health gave out 143 two-ticket vouchers to a Cardinals game Wednesday when people got their COVID vaccine.

The health department is still giving out the tickets to those that get their COVID vaccine. They are available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. today and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday.

The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available. Park for free directly across from Gate Two at Busch Stadium which is where the clinic entrance is.

People are asked to register ahead of time but walk ins are okay.

Click here to reserve your spot.

The Cardinals plan to announce a similar vaccination effort in cooperation with St. Louis County at a later date.