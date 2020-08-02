Cardinals waiting on test results, updates to come tomorrow

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Cardinals are still in Milwaukee tonight as planned as they continue to wait on more coronavirus results.

The organization does not foresee having any updates until Monday they said in a statement.

