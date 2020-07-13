Cardinals will play Royals in exhibition game

ST LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 05: Paul DeJong #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals runs the bases after hitting a two run home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on September 5, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Busch Stadium will see Missouri’s MLB teams back in action by way of an exhibition game Wednesday, July 22.

Fans can watch the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals on FOX Sports Midwest. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

The Cardinals said this game against the Royals will be the first Major League exhibition game the Cardinals have hosted in St. Louis since playing exhibition games against the Seattle Mariners on April 24-25, 1995 at Busch Stadium II.

The St. Louis’ 60-game 2020 regular season schedule starts in St. Louis against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, July 24.