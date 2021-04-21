Cards’ Jack Flaherty on Chauvin verdict: “Thank goodness they got that one right”

ST. LOUIS, MO – JULY 24: Yadier Molina #4 and Jack Flaherty #22 of the St. Louis Cardinals walk toward the dugout prior to the Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on July 24, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–Cardinals Pitcher Jack Flaherty, who over the past year has taken active steps to become more vocal on social justice efforts, is speaking out over the decision Tuesday by a Minneapolis jury to convict former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

Flaherty, in an interview with MLB Network ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Washington Nationals, described a sense of uncertainty beforehand and one of relief afterward.

“George Floyd is still not with us,” Flaherty said in the interview for the program ‘High Heat’, but in describing text messages with Flaherty’s mother, the pitcher said she hoped the guilty verdict would offer everyone involved “a little bit of peace with it.”

"We all have a chance each and every day to make a change."@Jack9Flaherty talked with High Heat about his reaction to yesterday's verdict and making an impact off the field. pic.twitter.com/69J4LdK2vG — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 21, 2021

Flaherty joined former Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler in choosing not to play last summer in protest of the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last summer. He also joined other players this season who donated their game salaries for Jackie Robinson Day to the Players Alliance, an organization founded by players to address inequality and diversity.

We stand in support of today's verdict in the George Floyd case. pic.twitter.com/b21BBOQTJG — ThePlayersAlliance (@Player_Alliance) April 20, 2021