CARE STL no-kill animal shelter desperate for foster families

ST. LOUIS – CARE STL‘s no-kill animal shelter has reached its capacity as it sees pet owner surrenders spike by 40 percent.

This development has compelled CARE STL to ask St. Louisans to consider becoming a foster home for these pets. The surrenders come as owners are facing eviction or returning to their pre-pandemic lives.

CARE STL founder and chief lifesaving officer Weng Horak said the organization received 208 animals between April 1 and May 19.

Over 100 animals have been surrendered to the shelter. 28 were surrendered “because the family moved due to the threat of eviction and were downsizing to a less expensive home,” CARE STL said. 15 surrendered pets came to the shelter due to owners no longer being able to afford to care for the pet, and 12 pets were surrendered because the owner passed away.

“We are an open-admission shelter, which means that we do not turn away any St. Louis City animal that comes to our door – including owner surrenders – and we are almost at capacity,” Horak said. “We are able to maintain our no-kill status because of our incredible rescue partners and foster families that ease the pressure of a constant stream of intakes.”

CARE STL said they have dogs, cats, and bunnies available to be fostered.