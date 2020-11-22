Care STL ramps up free COVID testing to provide equal access

NORMANDY, Mo. – As St. Louis area hospitals report record COVID patients, CARE STL is working together with the community to assure equitable access to testing resources in the St. Louis region.

On Saturday, Care STL provided free COVID mobile testing at Murchison Tabernacle CME Church in Normandy.

The event has been replicated in various communities across St. Louis.

“It’s important to get tested to know your status,” nurse Kelly Rhodes said.

Hundreds of cars lined up with people wanting to get testing and flu shots.

No referrals were needed.

Organizers said they wanted to help increase the availability of COVID testing, especially for those who need it the most.

The pastor of the church is grateful that testing is expanding in communities and neighborhoods most impacted by COVID.