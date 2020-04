JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Governor Mike Parson plans to deliver more details Friday about what social distancing requirements will remain in place following the expiration of the statewide stay-at-home order. Parson said he expects the next order will last approximately 30 days.

Parson took questions from reporters during an afternoon briefing in the Missouri Capitol. Lawmakers are scheduled to return Monday to fulfill their constitutional duty of approving a budget for next year.