CARES Act funding going to hotspots, tablets and tutoring in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County is purchasing thousands of mobile hotspots and tablets for students this year as school goes virtual this fall.

Now more than ever, internet access is necessary for students to succeed.

“This year – the year of COVID-19 – internet access is a basic school supply,” Dr. Page said. “But it’s a school supply that just isn’t accessible to thousands of our residents.”

More than 10,000 households in St. Louis County don’t have internet access according to a survey done by the St. Louis County Library.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Sunday the County will use $4 million from the CARES Act to provide 12,5000 mobile hotspots, 2,500 tablets and access to online professional tutoring 12 hours a day, seven days a week. The tutoring service is available through tutor.com.