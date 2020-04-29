CareSTL Health expanding testing capabilities by adding several school locations

ST. LOUIS – CareSTL Health announced they are expanding COVID-19 testing by adding several school-based locations in north St. Louis County.

Drive-thru testing will be available at the following locations:

May 4 | Ritenour High School – 9100 St. Charles Rock Rd. St. Louis, Mo. 63114 Mondays & Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 11 |Riverview Gardens High School -1218 Shepley Drive, St. Louis, Mo. 63137 Wednesdays 1 p.m.-4 p.m. & Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

May 6| Fairview Elementary School -7047 Emma Avenue, St. Louis, Mo. 63136 Tuesdays 1 p.m.-4 p.m. & Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Testing is provided by appointment only following a phone assessment. Testing is already provided at three locations 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, 2425 N. Whittier Street, and 5541 Riverview Boulevard.

If you believe you’ve been exposed to the coronavirus or suffering from a fever, cough, scratchy throat, red eyes and shortness of breath should call CareSTL Health at 314-367-5820 and press 4.

For more information click here: