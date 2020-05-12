CareSTL Health opens COVID-19 testing center for children

ST. LOUIS – CareSTL Health is steadily opening new locations for adults like a new one at the Dellwood Rec Center, but they couldn’t forget about the young people.

They also didn’t want to give them a quick diagnosis as well.

As social distancing restrictions start to relax and people return to a somewhat different version of their daily lives, the demand for COVID-19 testing is becoming greater.

For adults, drive-thru testing centers served as a convenient option for many, but for children, those needs just weren’t being met.

“We’ve had a lot of parents reaching out that they want to get their kids tested, but they don’t want to take them somewhere to get increased exposure,” said Julia Sprague, Nurse Practitioner.

Health care experts have long said children are much less at risk to die from the novel coronavirus.

However, that still doesn’t mean children can’t spread it to other adults thus putting people they depend on the most at risk for sickness or even death.

So, along with several other COVID-19 testing centers, CareSTL Health opened a facility for children only as well.

“We kind of have been trying to make sure we can start seeing kids and getting test for kids who need it weeks ago,” said Sprague. “I feel really good we can get this up and running now with school hopefully starting back in the fall.”

Sprague says a countless number of families called to request the special testing site, but they wanted to take it a step further.

Instead of just testing children for the coronavirus, nurse practitioners and doctors are keeping it broad and checking for other diagnoses as well.

“We can’t have this tubular vision to focus only on COVID-19 in children, we do need to take into consideration other common pediatric illness,” said Dr. Hari Nallapaneni.

As health officials continue to try to get a grip on COVID-19, many are making sure the needs of our future, the young people, don’t get lost in the process.

“We need to be there for each other, lean on each other, and maintain the social distancing,” said Nallapaneni.

The children testing center started today and is only opened Mondays and Thursdays for a limited number of hours.

CareSTL Health Center testing sites include:

Pediatric Testing Site-4500 Pope Avenue Monday and Thursday – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

5471 MLK Drive- Monday- Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2225 N. Whittier Avenue- Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

5541 Riverview Boulevard- Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



School Based and Satellite COVID testing sites:

Ritenour High School – Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

Fairview Elementary School Tuesday 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

Berkeley City Hall Wednesday- 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Salvation Army-Midtown- Thursdays 1-3 p.m.