CareSTL Health temporarily suspends COVID-19 testing after employee test positive

ST. LOUIS – CareSTL Health in the Ville Neighborhood is temporarily suspending COVID-19 testing after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement, the building located at 2425 N. Whittier Street is closed for cleaning and remediation and will resume testing on Monday, April 27 at 9:00 a.m.

CareSTL Health announced any individuals who were scheduled for COVID-19 testing between April 15th and April 23rd will now be tested at their second location at 5471 Martin Luther King Drive.

If you have any questions about COVID-19 testing you are encouraged to call 314-367-5820.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Angela Clabon released the following statement:

Without sharing many details to protect the privacy of our community member, I can tell you that the individual is not currently working and has been quarantined. While this news is certainly troubling, and we are concerned for all employees and visitors to our health centers; it is not entirely unexpected that we would have a confirmed case in our community. This is something we’ve been preparing for as the virus has continued to spread and as testing has become more readily available, and we have plans in place for responding. As a matter of protocol, effective immediately we will execute a full facility closure of our Whittier location starting tomorrow, April 15th through Friday, April 24th. We will resume operations from this location on Monday, April 27th. During this time period we will secure the services of a contract cleaning company to clean, sanitize and completely redress any issues within the facility. I want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus within our community, and we are continuing to take all necessary precautions to keep our community safe.