CareSTL hosts toy giveaway, vaccine clinic to help families in need

ST. LOUIS – Christmas is one week away, and there are families out there that need help getting gifts for their children.

CareSTL is offering a helping hand. Families in need of toys for their kids this Christmas can get help from CareSTL Health, as they host their Santa Land Toy Giveaway and Vaccine Clinic Saturday.

Families can stop by at 2425 North Whittier Street between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. CareSTL Health is encouraging parents to protect the family and visit the vaccine clinic while they are picking up toys and goodies.

Anyone between the ages of 5-11 is eligible for vaccination. CareSTL Health administers Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Anyone who is a St. Louis city resident and receiving their first dose will get a $100 gift card from the St. Louis City Department of Health.

Parents can sign up by calling 314-367-5820 ext. 2303 or visit the Pediatric Department at CareSTL Health locations at 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, 5541 Riverview Blvd., and 2425 North Whittier Street.

Parents can get vaccinated too, and if you’re getting booster shot you will receive a free gift.