Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - CareSTL Health has opened a second COVID-19 testing in north St. Louis. The testing site is located at 2425 north Whittier Street near Homer G Phillips Senior Apartments.

Testing is provided by appointment only following a phone assessment. Testing is already provided at 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive location.

If you believe you've been exposed or are suffering from a fever, cough, and shortness of breath please call (314)367- 5820

For more information click here: