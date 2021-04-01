Carjacking pursuit ends in crash on I-70 near Jennings Station Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo– Three people are in custody after a carjacking in the Bridgeton area led to a vehicle pursuit that ended on I-70 late Thursday afternoon.
Police confirm that a vehicle was carjacked at approximately 5:30 on St. Charles Rock Road. Hazelwood Police spotted the vehicle and pursued the vehicle, which ultimately ended on I-70 eastbound near the Jennings Station Road offramp. There were no injuries reported.
The highway was closed eastbound past Jennings Station Road for a time but had reopened by 7:15 Thursday night.