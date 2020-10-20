Carjacking suspect crashes victim’s car after being shot

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis Metropolitan Police say officers found a 25-year-old man shot inside a crashed car he had just stolen. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Finney.
Police say a woman called police saying she had been carjacked around 4 p.m. Monday on Vandeventer a few blocks north of Delmar. That is less than a mile away from where the crash happened.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
