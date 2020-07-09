Breaking News
Carjacking suspect hit by police vehicle after chase

DEBALIVIERE PLACE, Mo. – A 19-year-old man was hit by an unmarked police vehicle. It started as a police chase in north St. Louis County.

Police say a man was carjacked near Clara and Kingsbury in north St. Louis at around noon. The victim says the carjackers asked to use his phone, then displayed a gun, and demanded his keys.

The pursuit began when police spotted the vehicle. The driver sped away.

The car crashed in the parking lot of Lee’s Chicken on Natural Bridge Road. An officer hit the 19-year-old who police say was trying to run away. A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were also taken into custody.

The man hit by the unmarked police van was taken to the hospital. He is in serious condition.

