ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An early morning police pursuit crisscrosses back and forth between Missouri and Illinois. St. Louis City Police spotted the stolen vehicle that had been carjacked Sunday morning on Jefferson Ave.

The suspects took off and fled into Illinois, then crossed the McKinley Bridge. They raced down Broadway to the Eads Bridge and returned to Illinois.

They were cornered in East St. Louis near the Roosevelt Homes. At least two people are now in custody.